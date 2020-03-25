CLOSE VIDEO: Coronavirus symptoms and who is at risk York Dispatch

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania grew to 1,127 as of Wednesday at noon, with York County reporting two new cases, according to the state Department of Health.

Wednesday marked the first time confirmed cases broke 1,000 in the state, with cases increasing by 276 from from the day before. There were also four new virus-related deaths, bringing the state total to 11.

There have been no deaths reported in York County.

Daily increases continue to grow as state and private testing become more accessible. There have been 11,193 negative tests, according to the department.

Schools across the state are slated to be closed until early April, and an increasing amount of counties hardest-hit by COVID-19 are on “stay-at-home” orders issued by Gov. Tom Wolf.

Those counties are Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton and Philadelphia.

The Pennsylvania State Police and York City officials also continue to enforce Wolf’s order to close all "non-life-sustaining" businesses, which he issued last week.

Life-sustaining businesses exempted under Thursday's order include hospitals, pharmacies, food production and farming, the postal service, gas stations and grocery stores.

Wolf has, however, eased restrictions for some businesses such as gun stores, some law firms and those who prepare taxes.

Bars and restaurants are limited to takeout and delivery.

York City officials inspected more than 400 businesses as of Tuesday evening, with only three being found out of compliance. State police have also issued 44 warnings statewide.

Enforcement begins with warnings, but further noncompliance could lead to fines and up to 30 days in jail.

As of Tuesday, there had been nearly 440,000 known cases of coronavirus worldwide, killing just less than 20,000. according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 55,000 cases had been confirmed in the U.S., with the death toll exceeding 800.

