Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices.

Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

More: York County food inspections: Springetts Rutter’s out of compliance

More: Sheetz suspends self-serve coffee, beverages, bakery items in response to COVID-19

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected March 12 through March 20:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE

Inspected March 16

Sonic Drive-In, 290 Wilson Ave. Hanover

o Food observed thawing at room temperature on the prep table, which is not an approved thawing method.

o Observed an accumulation of food debris and residue on french fry heat lamp.

o Milkshake machines, a food contact surface, were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch,

o Observed soda hoses stored on floor.

o Inside of prep unit, small 1-door refrigerator gaskets, shelf below prep table, dry good storage lids, top back of prep unit, and inside of soft-serve machine observed with an accumulation of residue and debris and were not clean to sight and touch.

o Observed tongs stored on shelf above 3-compartment sink, which are able to be hit by the faucet.

o Observed clean food contact equipment stored on soiled cardboard in the cook area.

o Back handsink knob repaired using duct tape.

o Hood baffles above flat top grill observed with an accumulation of grease build-up and is in need of cleaning.

o Ceiling intake/exhaust air duct needs cleaned or filters changed as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air and onto the surrounding ceiling.

o Observed cheese being held at 60F at the well at the grill, rather than 41F or below as required.

o Magnetic holders on wall above prep table made of raw, unfinished wood, not a smooth and easily cleanable surface.

o Split freezer located next to grill uses bungee cords inside freezer to close doors, not a smooth and easily cleanable surface.

o Walk-in refrigerator door does not close properly.

o Inside bottom of prep unit no longer in good repair or smooth and easily cleanable.

o Observed water pooling on floor under fryers and split freezer, possibly due to improper drainage.

Mitsuru-Ya Restaurant, 2023 Springwood Road, York Township

Inspected March 12

o Observed rice storage container cracked/coming apart and in need of replacement at this time.

o Observed sanitizer bucket located on cooks line having no sanitizer solution inside of bucket at the time of inspection.

o Observed flooring located on cooks line area of the food facility is extremely dirty with grease spill, old food, trash and dirt debris and in need of cleaning at this time.

o The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Observed wet wiping cloths stored on counter-tops and prep tables after use and not being stored in sanitizer solution as required.

o Observed oven located on cooks line heavily soiled withe encrusted grease and soil accumulation and in need of cleaning.

o Observed shelving racks and inside lower Bain Marie refrigerator unit, located on cooks line, having an large accumulation of dirt and old food residue/debris and in need of cleaning at this time.

o Observed rear hood covering of Bain Marie unit having an large accumulation of old food and liquid spill and in need of immediate cleaning.

o Observed rear area of three compartment sink leaking when solution is turned to the on position and in need of repair or replacement.

o Observed food ingredient storage containers, in the rear stock area, is not labeled with the common name of the food.

o Observed numerous stainless steel pots and pans, a food contact surface, soiled old splatter and caked on food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

o Observed underside of bottom refrigeration unit of Bain Marie having old caked on brownish residue and was not clean to the sight and touch.

o Observed knife holder, a food contact surface, having old caked on food and grease residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

IN COMPLIANCE

Inspected March 20

Gillice, New Freedom

March 16

Hampton Inn, Hanover

Rivertowne Restaurant, Wrightsville

Roma’s Pizza & Restaurant, Dallastown

Stepahnie’s Catering at Liberty Fire Co., North York

Stillmeadow CHurch of Nazarene, Manchester Township

Subway #4276, Hanover

Inspected March 14

Gunpowder Falls Brewing, Shrewsbury Township

Ruby Tuesday #4856, New Freedom

Inspected March 13

Eagle Fire Co. #1, Mount Wolf

Lincolnway Elementary School, West Manchester Township

Majestic Midways, Dover Township

Paleteria Y Neveria Tocumbo, Hanover

Sherwood Inn, New Salem

Subway, New Salem

Subway, Dover Township

Sugar Rose Bake Shop, Red Lion

Trimmer Elementary School, West Manchester Township

Tsunami at Morningstar, Jackson Township

Wallace Elementary School, West Manchester Township

Inspected March 12

Bonkey’s Ice Cream and Snoballs, Red Lion

Amish Market of Hanover, Penn Township

New China, Goldsboro

Rutter’s Farm Store #33, Hanover

Silver Lake Inn, Fairview Township

The Vault Pizza & Grill, West Manchester Township

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/03/24/york-county-food-inspections-two-restaurants-out-compliance/2905963001/