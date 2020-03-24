Buy Photo York City Police officer Michael Rykowski checks a door at the Gethsemane Building on North Beaver Street while on patrol Monday, March 23, 2020. He and other police, fire and property management representatives were checking that businesses, schools and organizations were complying with state and city Covid-19 closure orders. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

York City inspectors on Monday found two businesses out of compliance with Gov. Tom Wolf's orders to shut down all physical locations at "non-life-sustaining" businesses in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Monday marked the first day of the mobilization of York City Police, fire officials and property inspectors to enforce compliance within city limits. The two businesses were given warnings that they must close.

"We are finding there are a variety of businesses that may not have an understanding of the governor's orders," said Philip Given, acting director of community and economic development.

Given declined to name the businesses that were operating in defiance of Wolf's order.

On Monday, inspectors knocked on the doors of businesses ranging from a flooring supply company to a retail cellphone store.

Those inspectors would focus Tuesday on beauty salons and barbershops, which are deemed non-life-sustaining by Wolf's administration.

Pennsylvania State Police, also conducing enforcement, issued 27 warnings across the state on Monday, one of which was in the region that includes York County.

More detailed data on the warnings to businesses was not available.

Wolf issued his shutdown order last week. Republican lawmakers in particular criticized the lockdown, arguing it threatened small businesses and was an example of Wolf exceeding his authority.

Enforcement statewide began Monday after Wolf pushed back the deadline for compliance.

Businesses out of compliance will first be given a warning. If they do not close, owners could face fines ranging from $25 to $500.

Subsequent violations, though, could result in up to 30 days in jail, officials have said.

Life-sustaining businesses exempted under the order include hospitals; pharmacies; food production; farming; the postal service; gas stations; and grocery stores.

Bars and restaurants are able able to offer delivery and takeout.

The citywide enforcement includes Mayor Michael Helfrich's order to limit gathering spaces of more than 50 people.

The Department of Health at noon on Tuesday reported York County's confirmed COVID-19 cases grew by eight, bringing the total to 18.

Statewide, cases grew by 207, totaling 851, the highest day-to-day increase thus far. There was also one new death in Allegheny County, bringing the statewide death toll to seven.

