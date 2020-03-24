Buy Photo Customers gather in the new Sheetz, located at 160 Leader Heights Road in York Township, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. (Photo: The York Dispatch )

Sheetz said it is suspending self-serve coffee, cold beverages and bakery items in stores in response to COVID-19.

"These changes are in the best interest of our customers and employees as we remain a vital resource for our communities," Travis Sheetz, president and chief operating officer, said in a news release on Monday.

Sheetz said those who want to purchase a cup of coffee should use the touch-screen terminals or ask an employee for assistance in serving the coffee.

All self-service cold beverages including fountain beverages, fresh brewed tea, frozen drinks and F’Real milkshakes are temporarily unavailable, although a wide range of cooler drinks still can be purchased..

Self-serve bakery items such as doughnuts and muffins also have been suspended, the release said.

Sheetz said it would continue its daily cleaning procedures, with a focus on high-touch areas such as gas pumps, order points, counter tops, checkout lines and door handles.

