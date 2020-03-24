Sheetz suspends self-serve coffee, beverages, bakery items in response to COVID-19
Sheetz said it is suspending self-serve coffee, cold beverages and bakery items in stores in response to COVID-19.
"These changes are in the best interest of our customers and employees as we remain a vital resource for our communities," Travis Sheetz, president and chief operating officer, said in a news release on Monday.
Sheetz said those who want to purchase a cup of coffee should use the touch-screen terminals or ask an employee for assistance in serving the coffee.
All self-service cold beverages including fountain beverages, fresh brewed tea, frozen drinks and F’Real milkshakes are temporarily unavailable, although a wide range of cooler drinks still can be purchased..
Self-serve bakery items such as doughnuts and muffins also have been suspended, the release said.
Sheetz said it would continue its daily cleaning procedures, with a focus on high-touch areas such as gas pumps, order points, counter tops, checkout lines and door handles.
