York County had eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases as of noon Tuesday as the statewide total saw its largest day-to-day increase to date, bringing the total to 851, according to the state Department of Health.

There was also one new death in Allegheny County, the second it has reported. The death toll statewide has now reached seven.

The 207-case increase statewide came as testing capabilities continue to grow through both state and private lab testing. There have been 8,643 patients in Pennsylvania who have tested negative, according to the department's release.

As of Tuesday, two employees at medical facilities in the county have also tested positive for COVID-19.

York County has now had 18 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the start of testing. On Monday, officials at WellSpan confirmed an employee at York Hospital had tested positive for the coronavirus.

On top of shuttering schools for an additional week, Wolf on Monday issued a “stay-at-home" order for counties hit hardest by COVID-19, where 75% of all cases in the state have been found.

Those counties were Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Monroe, Montgomery and Philadelphia.

The Pennsylvania State Police and York City officials on Monday also began to enforce Gov. Tom Wolf's order to close all "non-life-sustaining" businesses, which he issued last week.

Life-sustaining businesses exempted under Thursday's order include hospitals; pharmacies; food production; farming; the postal service; gas stations; and grocery stores.

Bars and restaurants are still able to offer delivery and takeout.

Enforcement begins with warnings, but further noncompliance could lead to fines and up to 30 days in jail.

As of Tuesday, there had been nearly 400,000 known cases of coronavirus worldwide, killing more than 17,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 46,000 cases had been confirmed in the U.S., resulting in nearly 600 deaths.

