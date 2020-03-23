Miscreation Brewing Company, in downtown Hanover, is closed, along with many other restaurants, during the statewide shutdown to mitigate coronavirus spread, on Tuesday, March 17. Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is a highly contagious respiratory virus which has caused a global pandemic. (Photo: Lindsay C. VanAsdalan)

The Pennsylvania State Police on Monday began to enforce Gov. Tom Wolf's order to close all "non-life-sustaining" businesses.

Life-sustaining businesses exempted under Thursday's order include hospitals; pharmacies; food production; farming; the postal service; gas stations; and grocery stores.

Bars and restaurants are still able to offer delivery and takeout.

The York Dispatch will stay on top of what's closed and what isn't, including any businesses that may get busted by ongoing enforcement efforts.

State police, in collaboration with local agencies, will "go in and remind" all non-life-sustaining businesses that they must temporarily close down. Citations will be issued if necessary, Wolf has said.

Below are a list of bars and restaurants in York County and their status. The list will be updated on a daily basis as more information becomes available. It will also include information about other types of businesses.

Bars and restaurants

York City

Water Way Bar & Grill: Takeout only

Takeout only Old Forge Brewing Co.: Closed

Closed First Capital Dispensary: Closed

Closed White Rose Bar and Grill: Closed

Closed Mudhook Brewing Co.: Takeout and delivery

Takeout and delivery Fig & Barrel: Takeout and Delivery

Takeout and Delivery Iron Horse: Closed

Closed Holy Hound Tap Room: Closed

Closed Old Forge Brewing Co: Closed

Closed Marcello's Pizza: Takeout and delivery

Takeout and delivery Left Bank Restaurant & Bar: Closed

Closed York City Pretzel Company: Closed

Closed ROOST Uncommon Kitchen: Closed

Closed Essan Thai: Takeout and delivery

Takeout and delivery Jim & Nena's Pizza: Takeout and delivery

Takeout and delivery I-ron-ic Café: Closed

Closed Central Family Restaurant: Takeout and delivery

Takeout and delivery Mi Caldero: Takeout only

Takeout only Hamir’s Indian Fusion: Takeout only

Takeout only District Thai: Takeout and delivery

Takeout and delivery Chinatown Express: Closed

