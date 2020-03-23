What's open and what's closed amid COVID-19 outbreak
The Pennsylvania State Police on Monday began to enforce Gov. Tom Wolf's order to close all "non-life-sustaining" businesses.
Life-sustaining businesses exempted under Thursday's order include hospitals; pharmacies; food production; farming; the postal service; gas stations; and grocery stores.
Bars and restaurants are still able to offer delivery and takeout.
The York Dispatch will stay on top of what's closed and what isn't, including any businesses that may get busted by ongoing enforcement efforts.
State police, in collaboration with local agencies, will "go in and remind" all non-life-sustaining businesses that they must temporarily close down. Citations will be issued if necessary, Wolf has said.
Below are a list of bars and restaurants in York County and their status. The list will be updated on a daily basis as more information becomes available. It will also include information about other types of businesses.
Bars and restaurants
York City
- Water Way Bar & Grill: Takeout only
- Old Forge Brewing Co.: Closed
- First Capital Dispensary: Closed
- White Rose Bar and Grill: Closed
- Mudhook Brewing Co.: Takeout and delivery
- Fig & Barrel: Takeout and Delivery
- Iron Horse: Closed
- Holy Hound Tap Room: Closed
- Marcello's Pizza: Takeout and delivery
- Left Bank Restaurant & Bar: Closed
- York City Pretzel Company: Closed
- ROOST Uncommon Kitchen: Closed
- Essan Thai: Takeout and delivery
- Jim & Nena's Pizza: Takeout and delivery
- I-ron-ic Café: Closed
- Central Family Restaurant: Takeout and delivery
- Mi Caldero: Takeout only
- Hamir’s Indian Fusion: Takeout only
- District Thai: Takeout and delivery
- Chinatown Express: Closed
This is a developing list. Please check yorkdispatch.com for updates.
