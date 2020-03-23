Buy Photo COVID-19 coronavirus testing is available outside of WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

An employee at WellSpan York Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19 and has since been placed on leave, according to hospital officials on Monday.

It is unknown how the individual contracted the virus, according to the news release. The announcement came as the statewide totals for the virus climbed to 644, 10 of which are in York County.

“WellSpan stands as a prepared and trusted partner for our communities as we combat this new disease. But we cannot fight this enemy alone," said WellSpan President Roxanna L. Gapstur.

The hospital has notified employees and patients who may have come into contact with the individual, encouraging them to be alert of any potential symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath.

WellSpan is running 10 open-air coronavirus testing facilities in southcentral Pennsylvania, three of which are in York County.

Only those with recommendations from a physician will be permitted to receive testing. Results of testing take four to five days, according to WellSpan. The York County open-air testing sites are at the York Expo Center, WellSpan York Hospital and the WellSpan Family Medicine office at 3193 Cape Horn Road in Windsor Township.

The state has seen six coronavirus-related deaths, none of which have taken place in York County.

The Pennsylvania State Police and York City officials on Monday began to enforce Gov. Tom Wolf's order to close all "non-life-sustaining" businesses.

Life-sustaining businesses exempted under Thursday's order include hospitals; pharmacies; food production; farming; the postal service; gas stations; and grocery stores.

Bars and restaurants are still able to offer delivery and takeout.

State police, in collaboration with local agencies, will "go in and remind" all non-life-sustaining businesses that they must temporarily close down. Citations will be issued if necessary, Wolf has said.

