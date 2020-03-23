Buy Photo LOGO police fire (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York City Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition Sunday night.

Officers dispatched to the area of Cleveland Avenue and Cottage Place around 8:20 p.m. found the wounded 49-year-old, according to a news release from the department.

He was transported to York Hospital, where he was in critical condition Sunday night.

Police said they don’t know if the man was targeted, and they have no suspects in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police. Tips can always be anonymous. Submit a tip in any of the following ways: through the Crimewatch App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com, by calling York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS, by calling the York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204, or by calling the York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234 or ‪717-849- 2219.

