The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania increased to 644 on Monday, including a new virus-related death in Montgomery County, according to the state Department of Health.

There are no new cases in York County, but the statewide total is up 165 from Sunday. Increasingly significant daily totals has been attributed to the state's expansion of testing capabilities, including through private labs.

There have been 6,595 patients who have tested negative, the department's release states.

There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania since the outbreak took hold.

The Pennsylvania State Police on Monday began to enforce Gov. Tom Wolf's order to close all "non-life-sustaining" businesses.

Life-sustaining businesses exempted under Thursday's order include hospitals; pharmacies; food production; farming; the postal service; gas stations; and grocery stores.

Bars and restaurants are able able to offer delivery and takeout.

State police, in collaboration with local agencies, will "go in and remind" all non-life-sustaining businesses that they must temporarily close down. Citations will be issued if necessary, Wolf has said.

As of Monday, there had been more than 354,000 known cases of coronavirus worldwide, killing more than 15,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 35,000 cases had been confirmed in the U.S. resulting in at least 400 deaths.

