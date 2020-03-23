Buy Photo WellSpan's second drive-thru coronavirus testing site in York County is open at the York Expo Center, Friday, March 20, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

An employee of a medical center in Lewisberry has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Family Practice Center, PC made the announcement on its Facebook page around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The employee was last at the 689 Yorktown Road practice on March 18 and was tested on March 19, the post states. Family Practice center was notified of the positive result on Saturday.

Staff and patients who came in contact with the employee are self-quarantining and the practice is monitoring them for symptoms. The employee is “doing well” and also is self-quarantining, the post notes.

The practice notified the state Department of Health “immediately” after it received the results. Under the department’s guidance, the center “performed the appropriate remediation for the office” and it will continue “to be here for our patients at this difficult time,” the post states.

Also on Monday, WellSpan said an employee at York Hospital has tested positive for the coronavirus and is on leave.

The hospital has notified employees and patients who may have come into contact with the individual, encouraging them to be alert of any potential symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in Pennsylvania increased to 644 on Monday, including four new virus-related deaths, according to the state Department of Health. There were no new cases in York County, where 10 cases have been reported.

