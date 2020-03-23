Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)

A woman shot herself to death on a hiking trail in Codorus State Park, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Pam Gay’s office was dispatched to the park in West Manheim Township at about 3:45 p.m. Monday after a 66-year-old woman was found dead on the trial from a gunshot wound.

An investigation determined the injury was self-inflicted, the coroner’s office said in a news release. The woman’s family has been notified.

More: WellSpan employee tests positive for COVID-19

More: Police: W. Manchester woman attacked husband with butcher knife

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/03/23/coroner-woman-kills-self-codorus-state-park-trail/2904762001/