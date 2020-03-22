LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click to read Sunday's obituaries and leave condolences for the families.

Bennett, Regina

Brown, David

Dell, James

Erney, John

Hildebrand, Philip

Howe, Anna

Keagy, Lois

Keller, James

Knaub, Kathryn

Mattox, Helen

Morrison, Albert

Robertson, Samantha

Ruppert, Joyce

Scrivens, Connie

Shaffner, Michael

Smith, Scott

Smith, Thomas

Stauffer, Marlyn

Strine, Jeffrey

Swords, Randy

Warner, James

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/03/22/local-obituaries-sunday-march-22/2894031001/