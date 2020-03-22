Crowd-funded lender increases loan sizes during COVID-19 outbreak
Kiva, a crowd-funded lending platform, has increased its zero-interest loan program for small businesses and entrepreneurs amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The company, which partnered with York City on February, is now offering loans of up to $15,000. There is no interest, no fees and no collateral, according to a Friday news release.
Upon solidifying the partnership in February, when loans couldn't exceed $10,000, York City Mayor Michael Helfrich called it "a dream come true."
Those wishing to apply for loans or contribute to the crowd-funded program can do so at www.kiva.org. The city hopes particularly to benefit low-income, diverse businesses.
