CLOSE Here are five bills to pause payments on during the coronavirus. York Dispatch

Kiva, a crowd-funded lending platform, has increased its zero-interest loan program for small businesses and entrepreneurs amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company, which partnered with York City on February, is now offering loans of up to $15,000. There is no interest, no fees and no collateral, according to a Friday news release.

Upon solidifying the partnership in February, when loans couldn't exceed $10,000, York City Mayor Michael Helfrich called it "a dream come true."

More: York City to roll out micro-loan program for small businesses

More: UPDATED: The latest closings and cancellations in York County

Those wishing to apply for loans or contribute to the crowd-funded program can do so at www.kiva.org. The city hopes particularly to benefit low-income, diverse businesses.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Buy Photo Foot traffic is almost non-existent in downtown York as the Governor orders the closure of all non-life-essential businesses. Thursday, March 19, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/03/22/crowd-funded-lender-increases-loan-sizes-during-covid-19-outbreak/2878233001/