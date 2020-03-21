There are now nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in York County as the state total climbed to 371 in 28 counties on Saturday, according to the state Department of Health.

The number of cases statewide are up by 103 from Friday as testing capabilities grow. Those numbers include the three new cases in York County.

Officials also reported on Saturday a second adult has died in Allegheny County.

Carmine Fusco, 55, died in Northampton County Wednesday, Three other family members also have died of the virus in New Jersey.

“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Levine said all patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital. She said 3,766 people have tested negative, and 40 others have required hospitalization since March 6.

On Thursday, state health officials reported the first two confirmed cases in York County.

