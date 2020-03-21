CLOSE VIDEO: Coronavirus: 6 tips for staying healthy York Dispatch

Because of a high number of waiver requests from businesses, Gov. Tom Wolf said late Friday night he has delayed enforcing his shutdown of non-life-sustaining businesses until 8 a.m. Monday.

Wolf initially ordered enforcement to begin today.

Businesses requesting clarification on whether they are defined as life-sustaining should check this list, email the Department of Community and Economic Development customer service resource account at ra-dcedcs@pa.gov, or call 1-877-PA-HEALTH and select option 1 to reach DCED staff.

For businesses that determine from the list that they are non-life-sustaining, but would like to seek a waiver, there is an online waiver application.

Wolf said in a news release when a business completes a waiver form, a team of professionals at DCED will review each request and respond based on the guiding principle of balancing public safety while ensuring the continued delivery of critical infrastructure services and functions.

Those requesting a waiver will be notified via email if their operations may reopen. Businesses applying for a waiver must remain closed until a decision is made about their application.

Wolf’s decision to close non-life-sustaining business was initially to take effect immediately at 8 p.m. Thursday. It was put in place to help slow the spread of the coronavirus and encourage social distancing.

