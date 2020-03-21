CLOSE VIDEO: Coronavirus symptoms and who is at risk York Dispatch

The West Manchester Township Police Department is seeking donations of protective equipment from residents or businesses during the coronavirus crisis.

“We desperately need additional protective equipment such as N95 masks, Tyvek suits and anything else you could spare,” Chief John Snyder said in a news release Saturday.

“Our officers are on the frontline every day and are being placed in situations of possible exposure while they protect the public and serve all.”

Snyder said items can be delivered to the station, located at 380 E. Berlin Road, or by calling 911. He said to ask for an officer to call you back, and arrangements can be made tor them to pick up the items.

He thanked local chain stores Target and Walmart for providing the police department with supplies and sanitizer.

Synder also said District Attorney David Sunday is informing residents of York County that police are working overtime to ensure their safety during this crisis, and if they commit crimes, they will be arrested and prosecuted.

Individuals committing crimes that merit incarceration will also receive the prison sentences they deserve, officials said.

Buy Photo “We desperately need additional protective equipment such as N95 masks, Tyvek suits and anything else you could spare,” West Manchester Township Police Chief John Snyder said in a news release Saturday. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

