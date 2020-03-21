Buy Photo Geese meander in the empty parking lot at Wolf Furniture in Springettsbury Township, Saturday, March 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A deal to keep the Wolf Furniture stores open has fallen through, and the parent company has decided to close Wolf Furniture and Levin Furniture stores immediately and terminate employees, officials said.

There are Wolf Furniture stores located in Springettsbury Township and Hanover.

“Two weeks ago, I joyously announced that I had agreed to buy back Levin Furniture and the Pennsylvania Wolf stores out of bankruptcy,” Robert Levin, former president and owner of Levin Furniture, said in a news release.

“(But) I have learned that the parent company of Levin’s and Wolf is unwilling to sell to me on the terms of our letter of intent. This is horrible.”

Michigan-based Art Van Furniture, which acquired Wolf Furniture in 2017, said the decision to close the stores, forgo future business operations, and nix the sale to Levin is due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

A sign was posted on the window Saturday at Wolf Furniture in Springettsbury Township.

“Temporarily Closed," the sign read. "We are closely monitoring the developments with the global spread of COVOID-19. As a health-focused organization, we are aligning with the practices recommended by our local public health departments.

“We appreciate your understanding and for further information, please visit our website at www.levinfurniture.com.

Levin said he's not giving up on trying to buy the stores and has pledged to set up a $2 million support fund for the employees now out of work.

