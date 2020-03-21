CLOSE VIDEO: How long does the coronavirus lasts on surfaces? York Dispatch

State officials on Saturday suspended certain administrative requirements for nurses, including temporarily extending license expiration dates and waiving associated fees, during the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are taking this action to ensure that Pennsylvania has plenty of nurses available to treat patients and that these nurses do not have to worry about renewing their licenses while responding to COVID-19,” Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said in a news release.

Buy Photo Ann Elliott, R.N., works at the drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

“This measure also frees more than 14,000 nurse practitioners to be more flexible in meeting public-health needs in the weeks to come.”

