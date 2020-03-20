WellSpan York Hospital begins COVID-19 coronavirus outdoor screening, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Photo: PPYD)

There are now six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in York County as the state total climbed to 268 on Friday, according to the Department of Health.

The number of cases statewide are up by 83, or 45%, from Thursday as testing capabilities grow. Those numbers include four new cases in York County.

"The exponential growth of new cases, in the new counties where they are being detected, shows the need for the aggressive steps the governor has taken to mitigate and prevent the spread of COVID-19," said Health Secretary Rachel Levine.

On Thursday, state health officials announced the first two confirmed cases in York County.

There are 2,574 patients who have tested negative, according to a Health Department news release.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday evening ordered all "non-life-sustaining" businesses in the state to close until further notice, vastly expanding his COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Republicans quickly attacked the action, which they say could be unconstitutional and will undoubtedly throttle businesses in the state.

