CLOSE Fox’s Pizza in Dover Township offers lunch deal for area students during mandatory shutdown York Dispatch

The York County Food Bank and its partner agencies are offering drive-thru food distribution assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone struggling to afford food should visit one of the York County Food Bank’s drive-thru distributions or contact their local pantry to find out the date and time of their specific distributions.

The hours for drive-thru distributions at the York County Food Bank are 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Fridays. The food bank is located at 254 W. Princess St. in York City.

More: ‘National crisis’: Red Cross seeks blood donors during coronavirus outbreak

More: Wolf orders all 'non-life-sustaining' businesses to close

Officials said participants should only bring one member of the household and stay in their vehicle during the pickup. The food bank also is asking participants to make sure their trunks are cleared out so volunteers can load food with minimal interaction.

Buy Photo York County Food Bank in York City, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Additionally, the food bank said in a news release it’s in need of volunteers to assist with the packing of food boxes and to assist in distribution.

The organization also needs donations of cash to buy supplies like the extra boxes needed with the increase in demand for services.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/03/20/york-county-food-bank-offering-drive-thru-distributions/2882604001/