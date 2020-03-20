Buy Photo U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker speaks during a 2018 debate. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Congressman Lloyd Smucker, R-Lancaster and York counties, released the following statement in response to Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to shut down all non-life-sustaining businesses across Pennsylvania:

“Tonight, I’ve heard concerns from countless small business owners across Lancaster and southern York County regarding Gov. Tom Wolf’s immediate closure of ‘non-life-sustaining businesses.’ I implore the Governor to immediately provide much needed clarification on exactly which businesses are impacted, a clear, concise and uniform waiver process, and most importantly share any additional information he may have that led him to make this decision so abruptly,” said Smucker.

“We are all in this together and aware of the extraordinary steps we all must take to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Governor’s announcement has immediate economic repercussions, particularly for small businesses who we will need to rebuild our economy. If such action is indeed warranted, it requires thoughtful communication with a broad coalition of stakeholders. I’m calling on Gov. Wolf to provide absolute clarity as soon as possible to stabilize our state’s economy at this fragile time.”

