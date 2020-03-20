Buy Photo Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York Township, said businesses "are in chaos" after wolf ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses to close on Thursday evening. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

On Friday, Republicans skewered Gov. Tom Wolf's order that all "non-life-sustaining" businesses close their physical location, saying the move threatened the state's economy and posed constitutional questions.

The wave of criticism came a day after Wolf, a Democrat, significantly expanded his initial orders to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, ordering all businesses that don't keep Pennsylvanians alive to close immediately.

Flustered Republicans weren't launching personal attacks at Wolf, they said. But the sudden order created mass hysteria among business owners in their districts.

Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York Township, could only speak briefly Friday because "businesses are in chaos."

"We need clarity, not confusion," Phillips-Hill said. "These things have to be thought out before the governor does this. Otherwise, confusion leads to chaos."

Republican backlash came as the state's confirmed COVID-19 cases spiked to 268 on Friday, with cases in York County growing to six.

That's a 45% statewide increase from the day before, largely driven by growing testing abilities across the state.

Life-sustaining businesses exempted under Thursday's order include hospitals; pharmacies; food production; farming; the postal service; gas stations; and grocery stores.

Bars and restaurants will still be able to offer delivery and takeout.

"The amount of supply chain issues and other issues that we are trying to deal with is beyond belief," said Rep. Seth Grove, R-Dover Township. "The amount of supply chain for all these industries is completely shut down. It's crazy."

Both Phillips-Hill and Grove said their offices have been inundated with calls from frenzied business owners trying to grasp what their future will be.

That even extends to contractors that handle payrolls at hospitals, who, without work, can't ensure workers are paid — creating fears employees won't come to work, Grove said.

"Taking a pause, taking a deep breath, analyzing the data, and maybe coming back next week with more clarification and a longer time frame so everybody is at ease would be a good thing," Grove said.

Enforcement actions will begin on Saturday, Wolf said.

Businesses not exempt could face significant penalties if they don't shutter their "physical locations," the release reads.

Businesses out of compliance with the new order "will forfeit their ability to receive any applicable disaster relief and/or may be subject to other appropriate administrative action," the governor's release states.

The state may also terminate state loan or grant funding for businesses that violate the order.

Wolf's administration has maintained that the decision was constitutional, given that the state's Emergency Management Services Code grants him "extraordinary" powers upon a declaration of a disaster emergency.

"Among these powers, the governor may control the ingress and egress into the disaster area, the movement of persons, and the occupancy of premises within the disaster area," Wolf's office cited in a news release.

Still, Republicans have said they will challenge that assertion and research whether the governor actually possesses the power to shutter the state.

“The sprawling and confusing list provided by the governor is provided with no explanation, and we will explore all avenues available to us to determine whether the action he’s taken is allowed within our state Constitution," read a Thursday night news release from the state House GOP Caucus.

Even before Wolf's order, which experts anticipated could throttle businesses of all sizes, announcements of closures began to flow.

In York City, for example, Left Bank Restaurant & Bar closed its doors for 12-24 weeks.

On a larger scale, Harley-Davidson, a corporation vital to the county's economy, closed three facilities operated by the motorcycle giant. That included the assembly plant in Springettsbury Township.

A representative for the local chapter of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, the union representing the York County Harley-Davidson employees, said 1,240 of its members would be temporarily out of work.

