Met-Ed will begin the installation of new services lines in downtown York Monday, which is expected to cause traffic congestion.

The company will begin work at two locations in the city from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning on Monday and running through Friday. Crews will also begin inspecting underground vaults over the next few weeks, according to a city news release.

Service line work at 51 East Market St. will close the westbound entrance to the parking garage during the specified hours.

Work at the southeast corner of East King Street and South George Street will shut down one lane of northbound traffic, the release states.

Any questions should be directed to Met-Ed's contact center at 800-545-7741.

