Walmart is adjusting its operating hours once again and offering a special shopping hour for seniors during the coronavirus crisis. (Photo: The Associated Press)

Effective Thursday, stores in the U.S. will be open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., company officials said in a news release. Stores that open later than 7 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours.

Walmart also is establishing a special shopping hour every Tuesday for seniors from March 24 through April 28.

Any customer 60 years of age or older will be able to shop an hour before the store opens. The company said its pharmacies and vision centers also will be open during that time period.

Stores will have some limitations on the number items that can be purchased, including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food, company officials said.

