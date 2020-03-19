A CDC testing kit for the 2019 novel coronavirus. (Photo: Centers for Disease Control and / TNS)

A 55-year-old Northampton County man who was Pennsylvania’s first reported death from coronavirus Wednesday has been identified by his family, The Morning Call in Allentown reported.

Carmine Fusco died Wednesday afternoon at St. Luke’s University Hospital. His death occurred hours before his mother, Grace Fusco, 73, died of the virus in New Jersey and five days after his sister, Rita Fusco-Jackson, 55, also died from the illness in New Jersey.

Four other family members also are sick, with several in critical condition, the newspaper reported.

