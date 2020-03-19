Discarded cigarette caused fire that claimed life of York City man, officials say
A carelessly discarded cigarette caused the fire that claimed the life of a York City man earlier this month, officials said Thursday.
York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff said in a news release the fire that killed Brandon Raye Eaton, 24, on March 5 was determined to be unintentional and started in a first-floor front room.
Eaton died in the three-alarm fire in the 600 block of South Pershing Avenue in York City while trying to rescue dogs trapped in the burning home, officials said.
He was found deceased in a second-floor rear bedroom at 608 S. Pershing Ave.
York City firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire with possible entrapment about 8 a.m. on March 5. Firefighters battled the fire for more than three hours.
Several pets also died in the fire, which also damaged two neighboring houses and caused about $315,000 in damage, Deardorff said.
The fire also displaced 13 adults and four children. One woman was treated at the scene for unknown injuries.
The March 5 fire was the second at the house in a little more than eight hours. Firefighters responded to the duplex about 11:45 p.m. March 4 for a reported structure fire.
Crews discovered a small fire on a second-floor rear porch at 610 S. Pershing Ave. and put it out, officials said.
