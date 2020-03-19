WellSpan York Hospital begins COVID-19 coronavirus outdoor screening, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Photo: PPYD)

WellSpan will open its fifth open-air COVID-19 testing clinic in southcentral Pennsylvania at the York Expo Center on Friday, the largest to date.

For the next 60 days, the clinic will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will be one of three open-air clinics in York County, said WellSpan spokesman Ryan Coyle.

"The York Expo Center offers us a larger, centrally located area to conduct testing more quickly and efficiently," a Friday news release states. "In addition, it will allow us to more safely test people while they remain in their vehicles — offering a convenient and safer testing area for patients and our care teams."

Only those with recommendations from a physician will be permitted to receive testing. Results of testing take four to five days, according to WellSpan.

The other two clinics in York County are located at:

WellSpan York Hospital, at 1001 S. George St. in York City.

WellSpan Family Medicine, located at 3193 Cape Horn Road in Windsor Township.

On Thursday, the state Department of Health announced there were 185 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, two of which are in York County.

That was a nearly 40% increase in cases since the day before, which Health Secretary Rachel Levine said "indicates we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously."

There has been one confirmed coronavirus-related death in Pennsylvania, which was in Northampton County.

