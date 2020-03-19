COVID-19 testing to begin at York Expo Center
WellSpan will open its fifth open-air COVID-19 testing clinic in southcentral Pennsylvania at the York Expo Center on Friday, the largest to date.
For the next 60 days, the clinic will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will be one of three open-air clinics in York County, said WellSpan spokesman Ryan Coyle.
"The York Expo Center offers us a larger, centrally located area to conduct testing more quickly and efficiently," a Friday news release states. "In addition, it will allow us to more safely test people while they remain in their vehicles — offering a convenient and safer testing area for patients and our care teams."
Only those with recommendations from a physician will be permitted to receive testing. Results of testing take four to five days, according to WellSpan.
The other two clinics in York County are located at:
- WellSpan York Hospital, at 1001 S. George St. in York City.
- WellSpan Family Medicine, located at 3193 Cape Horn Road in Windsor Township.
On Thursday, the state Department of Health announced there were 185 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, two of which are in York County.
That was a nearly 40% increase in cases since the day before, which Health Secretary Rachel Levine said "indicates we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously."
There has been one confirmed coronavirus-related death in Pennsylvania, which was in Northampton County.
— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.
