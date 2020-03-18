Buy Photo Hospital staff work to sanitize a temporary patient screening and testing area after a patient is screened outside the Emergency Department at WellSpan York Hospital in York City, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The tented area will allow patients efficiently tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus in an open air space. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York County has its first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the state total climbed to 133 as of noon Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.

Other counties reporting new cases included Cumberland Montgomery, Delaware and Bucks counties. At least one of the total 133 cases is expected to be community-spread, Secretary Rachel Levine has said.

The announcement came after Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday ordered bars and restaurants to shut down besides takeout and delivery.

The governor also “strongly urged” other nonessential businesses such as salons, gyms and concert venues to shutter.

York County and York City both have emergency declarations in effect.

On Wednesday, York County closed most of its government offices until April 6, only allowing for appointments for essential matters, officials announced Wednesday morning. Some departments, such as the prison and magisterial district courts, will remain operational.

All events with more than 50 attendees have also been cancelled through April and County Commissioner meetings will be livestream only.

York City has closed City Hall visits for 60 days unless residents make an appointment and completely suspended City Council meetings during that time period, unless there is an emergency.

The city has also indefinitely suspended its sewer and refuse bill amnesty program, banned gatherings in recreational and business facilities of more than 50 people and made parking garages free.

