Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Police: Man taken to hospital after SUV crashes into house in York Twp.
Ron Musselman, York Dispatch
Published 10:41 a.m. ET March 18, 2020 | Updated 11:15 a.m. ET March 18, 2020
A York Township man was awaken by a loud crash when the driver of a SUV blacked out on S. Queen Street and struck a house, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The driver was transported to the hospital walking and talking after being extricated from the vehicle.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
A York Township man was awaken by a loud crash when the driver of a SUV blacked out on S. Queen Street and struck a house, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The driver was transported to the hospital walking and talking after being extricated from the vehicle.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
A York Township man was awaken by a loud crash when the driver of a SUV blacked out on S. Queen Street and struck a house, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The driver was transported to the hospital walking and talking after being extricated from the vehicle.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
A York Township man was awaken by a loud crash when the driver of a SUV blacked out on S. Queen Street and struck a house, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The driver was transported to the hospital walking and talking after being extricated from the vehicle.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
A York Township man was awaken by a loud crash when the driver of a SUV blacked out on S. Queen Street and struck a house, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The driver was transported to the hospital walking and talking after being extricated from the vehicle.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
A York Township man was awaken by a loud crash when the driver of a SUV blacked out on S. Queen Street and struck a house, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The driver was transported to the hospital walking and talking after being extricated from the vehicle.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
A York Township man was awaken by a loud crash when the driver of a SUV blacked out on S. Queen Street and struck a house, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The driver was transported to the hospital walking and talking after being extricated from the vehicle.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments