Buy Photo A man was taken to the hospital after his SUV left the road and crashed into a house in York Township Wednesday morning. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A man was taken to the hospital after his SUV left the road and crashed into a house in York Township on Wednesday morning, according to York County 911.

Police on the scene said the man was traveling north in the 2400 block of South Queen Street when he blacked out and lost control of his vehicle.

Emergency personnel responded just before 9 a.m. after receiving a report of a crash with entrapment, according to 911.

Homeowner Nicholas Weaver said he works third shift and was sleeping upstairs when the crash happened.

"I heard a loud crash and was awoken by it," he said. "No one was hurt (seriously), thank God."

The driver's condition was not immediately available.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/03/18/police-man-taken-hospital-after-suv-crashes-into-house-york-twp/2863533001/