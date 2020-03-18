LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A man was taken to the hospital after his SUV left the road and crashed into a house in York Township on Wednesday morning, according to York County 911.

Police on the scene said the man was traveling north in the 2400 block of South Queen Street when he blacked out and lost control of his vehicle.

Emergency personnel responded just before 9 a.m. after receiving a report of a crash with entrapment, according to 911.

Homeowner Nicholas Weaver said he works third shift and was sleeping upstairs when the crash happened.

"I heard a loud crash and was awoken by it," he said. "No one was hurt (seriously), thank God."

The driver's condition was not immediately available.

PHOTOS: Car hits home on S. Queen Street
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

A York Township man was awaken by a loud crash when the driver of a SUV blacked out on S. Queen Street and struck a house, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The driver was transported to the hospital walking and talking after being extricated from the vehicle. John A. Pavoncello photo
A York Township man was awaken by a loud crash when the driver of a SUV blacked out on S. Queen Street and struck a house, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The driver was transported to the hospital walking and talking after being extricated from the vehicle. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
A York Township man was awaken by a loud crash when the driver of a SUV blacked out on S. Queen Street and struck a house, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The driver was transported to the hospital walking and talking after being extricated from the vehicle. John A. Pavoncello photo
A York Township man was awaken by a loud crash when the driver of a SUV blacked out on S. Queen Street and struck a house, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The driver was transported to the hospital walking and talking after being extricated from the vehicle. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
A York Township man was awaken by a loud crash when the driver of a SUV blacked out on S. Queen Street and struck a house, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The driver was transported to the hospital walking and talking after being extricated from the vehicle. John A. Pavoncello photo
A York Township man was awaken by a loud crash when the driver of a SUV blacked out on S. Queen Street and struck a house, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The driver was transported to the hospital walking and talking after being extricated from the vehicle. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
A York Township man was awaken by a loud crash when the driver of a SUV blacked out on S. Queen Street and struck a house, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The driver was transported to the hospital walking and talking after being extricated from the vehicle. John A. Pavoncello photo
A York Township man was awaken by a loud crash when the driver of a SUV blacked out on S. Queen Street and struck a house, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The driver was transported to the hospital walking and talking after being extricated from the vehicle. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
A York Township man was awaken by a loud crash when the driver of a SUV blacked out on S. Queen Street and struck a house, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The driver was transported to the hospital walking and talking after being extricated from the vehicle. John A. Pavoncello photo
A York Township man was awaken by a loud crash when the driver of a SUV blacked out on S. Queen Street and struck a house, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The driver was transported to the hospital walking and talking after being extricated from the vehicle. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
A York Township man was awaken by a loud crash when the driver of a SUV blacked out on S. Queen Street and struck a house, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The driver was transported to the hospital walking and talking after being extricated from the vehicle. John A. Pavoncello photo
A York Township man was awaken by a loud crash when the driver of a SUV blacked out on S. Queen Street and struck a house, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The driver was transported to the hospital walking and talking after being extricated from the vehicle. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
A York Township man was awaken by a loud crash when the driver of a SUV blacked out on S. Queen Street and struck a house, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The driver was transported to the hospital walking and talking after being extricated from the vehicle. John A. Pavoncello photo
A York Township man was awaken by a loud crash when the driver of a SUV blacked out on S. Queen Street and struck a house, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The driver was transported to the hospital walking and talking after being extricated from the vehicle. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    — Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/03/18/police-man-taken-hospital-after-suv-crashes-into-house-york-twp/2863533001/