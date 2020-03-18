A scientist returns a novel coronavirus vaccine sample to a freezer in Bethesda, Maryland. (Photo: AP)

Geisinger confirmed on Tuesday its first three patients with presumed positive results for the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 illness.

Officials of the Danville-based health care provider did not say where the unidentified patients are being treated among their 13 facilities.

Authorities said they will collaborate with the Pennsylvania Department of Health on the ongoing care and monitoring of the patients.

A Geisinger Home Health service is located in the 800 block of Clare Lane in Windsor Township in York County. There also is a Geisinger Holy Spirit Primary Care in Goldsboro and another in Dillsburg.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, there have been no confirmed coronavirus cases in York County.

