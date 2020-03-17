Buy Photo York City Council members, from left, H. Michael Buckingham, Vice President Sandie Walker, President Henry Nixon, Judy Ritter-Dixon and Edquina Washington take the stage during a York City Council Town Hall Meeting at Logos Academy in York City, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York City Council has cancelled its meetings following Tuesday night's until the city's COVID-19 disaster declaration is lifted.

The council cancelled public comment for the 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting, but still planned to convene to handle resolutions and bills that were already slated to come up on the agenda, according to an Tuesday morning email from city clerk Dianna L. Thompson-Mitchell.

Among agenda items Tuesday, York City Mayor Helfrich planned to ask the City Council to extend last week's disaster declaration for an additional 60 days. Helfrich's original declaration was for seven days.

If emergency matters arise while the declaration is still in effect, council will convene at 6 p.m. on April 7.

The mayor in an impromptu news conference on Monday afternoon also announced City Hall would close its doors to anyone who hasn't made an appointment until April 17, which is subject to change.

The city has also indefinitely suspended its sewer amnesty and refuse program, which officials have praised as the most generous program in the city's history.

There are 76 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, none of which are in York County, according to the state Health Department.

