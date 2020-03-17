CLOSE

WellSpan York Hospital begins COVID-19 coronavirus outdoor screening, Thursday, March 12, 2020. York Dispatch

Two open-air testing sites for coronavirus are now open in York County.

Tents have been set up in the parking lot for drive-thru patients at the WellSpan Family Medicine-Cape Horn location at 3193 Cape Horn Road in Windsor Township.

A walk-up tent location opened last week near the emergency entrance to WellSpan York Hospital, 1001 S. George St. in York City.

“The tents at Cape Horn Road are very similar to the tent that went up at hospital location,” WellSpan spokesman Ryan Coyle said Tuesday. “The work that can be done there is very similar to the hospital sites with screenings and potential tests.

“They also will run through a series of questions, take your vital signs and then determine if more tests are needed.”

PHOTOS: Drive up COVID-19 testing available at WellSpan Family Medicine ...
Posted!

Medical assistants Ashley Moody, left, and Angelica Young prepare to administer swab testing at the drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Medical assistant Angelica Young carries a testing kit at the drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing space at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
A swab kit for COVID-19 coronavirus testing at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The testing site is drive up only and candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Clinical operations coordinator and patient safety officer Jennifer Strayer, right, and position office team leader Danielle Rager, left, screen those who drive up to the COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
COVID-19 coronavirus testing is available outside of WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Medical assistants Ashley Moody, left, and Angelica Young work at the first drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Position office team leader Danielle Rager exits the tent as more cars arrive at the drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Swab tests are administered at the drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Medical assistants Ashley Moody, left, and Angelica Young prepare to administer swab testing at the drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Ann Elliott, R.N., left, and clinical operations coordinator and patient safety officer Jennifer Strayer work together at the drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Ann Elliott, R.N., works at the drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
A swab specimen is packaged after collection, at the drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Medical assistant Ashley Moody secures a fresh pair of latex gloves while working at the drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
A temporary patient screening and testing area, for the COVID-19 Coronavirus, is shown outside the Emergency Department at WellSpan York Hospital in York City, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Hospital staff work to sanitize a temporary patient screening and testing area after a patient is screened outside the Emergency Department at WellSpan York Hospital in York City, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The tented area will allow patients efficiently tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus in an open air space. Dawn J. Sagert photo
WellSpan York Hospital begins COVID-19 coronavirus outdoor screening, Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Hospital staff work to sanitize a temporary patient screening and testing area after a patient is screened outside the Emergency Department at WellSpan York Hospital in York City, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The tented area will allow patients efficiently tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus in an open air space. Dawn J. Sagert photo
A temporary patient screening and testing area, for the COVID-19 coronavirus, is shown outside the Emergency Department at WellSpan York Hospital in York City, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Coyle said patients at Cape Horn Road must consult with their physician or primary care provider before going to the drive-thru tents for COVID-19 testing.

    Testing is being conducted for fever, cough and shortness of breath, officials said.

    More: WellSpan waives out-of-pockets costs for coronavirus testing, restricts visits

    More: Information on coronavirus and COVID-19 from the CDC

    “They don’t want walk-ins,” Coyle said. “They want people to contact their physicians and be instructed to go there. 

    “The tents limit people from stepping inside a care center, yet they get the proper care and instructions moving forward. The best approach is self isolation.”

    The hours of operation at the Cape Horn Road site are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends, Coyle said.

    As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, there were no confirmed coronavirus cases in York County.

    WellSpan Health announced Friday it would waive any out-of-pocket costs for individuals wishing to be tested for the coronavirus.

    Any patient, regardless of insurance status, will not be billed for any deductible, co-insurance or other payments for testing and treatment of the virus, officials said.

    — Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

