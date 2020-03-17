CLOSE WellSpan York Hospital begins COVID-19 coronavirus outdoor screening, Thursday, March 12, 2020. York Dispatch

Two open-air testing sites for coronavirus are now open in York County.

Tents have been set up in the parking lot for drive-thru patients at the WellSpan Family Medicine-Cape Horn location at 3193 Cape Horn Road in Windsor Township.

A walk-up tent location opened last week near the emergency entrance to WellSpan York Hospital, 1001 S. George St. in York City.

“The tents at Cape Horn Road are very similar to the tent that went up at hospital location,” WellSpan spokesman Ryan Coyle said Tuesday. “The work that can be done there is very similar to the hospital sites with screenings and potential tests.

“They also will run through a series of questions, take your vital signs and then determine if more tests are needed.”

Coyle said patients at Cape Horn Road must consult with their physician or primary care provider before going to the drive-thru tents for COVID-19 testing.

Testing is being conducted for fever, cough and shortness of breath, officials said.

“They don’t want walk-ins,” Coyle said. “They want people to contact their physicians and be instructed to go there.

“The tents limit people from stepping inside a care center, yet they get the proper care and instructions moving forward. The best approach is self isolation.”

The hours of operation at the Cape Horn Road site are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends, Coyle said.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, there were no confirmed coronavirus cases in York County.

WellSpan Health announced Friday it would waive any out-of-pocket costs for individuals wishing to be tested for the coronavirus.

Any patient, regardless of insurance status, will not be billed for any deductible, co-insurance or other payments for testing and treatment of the virus, officials said.

