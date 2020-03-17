Bishop Ronald W. Gainer on Monday suspended all daily and weekend Masses for Catholics in the Diocese of Harrisburg amid coronavirus concerns. (Photo: The Associated Press)

Bishop Ronald W. Gainer on Monday suspended all daily and weekend Masses for Catholics in the Diocese of Harrisburg amid coronavirus concerns.

Additionally, he halted all public liturgies and devotions and asked that all churches and chapels be closed, including all perpetual adoration chapels..

“For Catholics, the Eucharist is the source and summit of our life in Christ, strengthening us to remain firm in our faith as we journey through this life. Making this difficult decision to temporarily suspend Masses and close our churches was not made lightly,” Gainer said in a statement.

More: Wolf declares state of emergency, shuttering all 'nonessential' businesses across state

More: Coroner dispatched to Springettsbury Twp. crash; eastbound Route 30 closed

“Rather, this decision has been made after careful discussions and considerable reflection on the advice being provided from health care professionals.”

A listing of live broadcasting and/or recordings of Masses from parishes throughout the diocese is available on the Health Alerts page of the diocese's website.

Daily and Sunday Masses are also available online at Daily Mass.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/03/17/diocese-harrisburg-suspends-public-masses-catholics-due-coronavirus/5065971002/