A man died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning after his car hit a tractor-trailer in Springettsbury Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The man’s identity has not been released.

According to the coroner’s office, the man was found dead in his vehicle and may have experienced a medical issue prior to the crash, which happened around 4:30 a.m..

The man’s vehicle reportedly ran a red light in the area of Loucks Mill Road and Route 30 and crashed into the tractor-trailer, the coroner’s office said in a news release.

The deceased man was not wearing a seat belt, officials said.

The crash scene was cleared around 7:45 a.m. after several hours and Route 30 has reopened, officials said.

There will be no autopsy.

