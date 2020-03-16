WellSpan York Hospital begins COVID-19 coronavirus outdoor screening, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Photo: PPYD)

Pennsylvania workers financially impacted by the coronavirus may be able to qualify for unemployment and workers' compensation benefits, the state department of Labor & Industry announced Monday.

The announcement comes as the state has recorded 76 confirmed cases of the virus as of Monday, according to the state Department of Health. Statewide, some bars and restaurants in particular have opted to close as a part of mitigation efforts, putting some employees out of work.

Gov. Tom Wolf has specifically ordered the closure of such establishments in Allegheny, Montgomery, Delaware, Bucks and Chester counties, which have particularly been hit hard by the virus.

“As Pennsylvania and the nation implement mitigation efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, it is important to relieve some of the financial pressures our workers are facing so they can focus on remaining healthy and safe,” said Labor & Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak.

Those wishing to make unemployment compensations claims should do so at the department's website here.

Individuals may be eligible if:

An employer temporarily closes or goes out of business

An employer cuts hours

Workers are told not to come in because of coronavirus concerns

Workers have been told to self-quarantine or self-isolate

Workers live in a county under government-related mitigation efforts

There have been 76 confirmed coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania, none of which have been in York County.

