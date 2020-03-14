Buy Photo West Manchester Township Municipal Building is shown in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The coronavirus outbreak has forced closing and cancellations throughout York County over the past few days.

Saturday's St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which usually attracts thousands annually to downtown York, was cancelled Thursday, the same day Mayor Michael Helfrich declared a citywide state of emergency.

On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf closed all schools statewide and in York County for two weeks over concerns about COVID-19, which was declared a global pandemic.

Elsewhere in York County:

o All York County libraries will be closed through March 29. All library materials currently checked out will be automatically renewed until April 15 and no fines will be assessed during the closure. During the closure, community members are encouraged to access library eBooks and other digital resources at yorklibraries.org.

o West Manchester Township has closed its municipal offices to walk-in customers for two weeks.

The township will prohibit all residents from walking into its administrative office, police department and tax collector's office from Monday until March 27, according to a news release.

The offices will still remain staffed. Township residents can contact the departments at the following phone numbers and email addresses:

Administrative office: 717-792-3505 or info@wmtwp.com

Police department: 717-792-9514 or police@wmtwp.com

Tax collector: 717-793-9651 or caniehenke@gmail.com

o The York County History Center will be closing all sites to the public, effective Tuesday.

All public events and special programs scheduled during the month of March have already been cancelled or postponed.

The Historical Society Museum and Agricultural & Industrial Museum will reopen to the public on Tuesday, March 31, if circumstances allow.

o The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said Friday all public programs, events and trainings in state parks and forests will be cancelled for the remainder of March and the month of April.

With the exception of three state parks in Montgomery County, facilities throughout the state will remain open, pending any changes in COVID-19 spread.

Overnight accommodations such as tent camping, cabins, and camping cottages will remain open.

With the exception of the closed state parks in Montgomery County, fishing will continue to be allowed at Pennsylvania state parks and forests, officials said.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will continue to stock trout, and fishing on mentored youth days and opening days will be permitted.

o Hanover borough officials said Guthrie Memorial Library will be closed for a two-week period, beginning Monday.

o Union Fire and Hose Co. No. 1 of Dover has cancelled its Monday night bingo for March 16, 23 and 30 and chocolate bingo on Sunday, March 22.

Anyone who purchased tickets for chocolate bingo, please contact Elaine 717-292-1392 or Cathy 717-873-0385 to arrange to get a refund.

o The Susquehanna National Heritage Area in Lower Windsor Township has closed its visitor’s centers through March 27.

Public access areas and trails adjacent to the sites (including parking areas) will remain open for public use and recreation.

However, the restrooms at both Columbia Crossing and the Zimmerman Center will be unavailable during the closure.

o The York County Sheriff’s Office has postponed its annual Community Services K-9 Division spaghetti dinner fundraiser scheduled for March 20 at the York Fair, Old Main Building.

The event will be rescheduled. Tickets previously purchased can be used then.

o The Community Progress Council will close its facilities until Monday, March 30.

CPC’s Women, Infants and Children program will remain open on a limited basis. If you have an appointment between March 16 and March 30, a WIC representative will be in contact with you to clarify the status of your appointment.

o The York County Planning Commission has canceled the meeting scheduled on Tuesday. For more information, call 717-771-9870.

o The Democratic Party of York County has suspended all public events, including the upcoming Spring Breakfast with Gov. Tom Wolf.

Officials also are asking all candidates to suspend door-to-door canvassing and public events, and advising Democratic clubs or organization-affiliated parties to postpone or cancel any upcoming meetings or events.

Meetings scheduled Saturday for the Western York County Democratic Club and the Northern York County Democratic Club have been cancelled.

The Democratic Party of York County headquarters in York and the office in Hanover will also be making staffing adjustments, which may alter the times the office will be open.

o Bell Socialization Services has cancelled the fifth annual Bell’s Big Bed Race scheduled for Saturday, April 4.

o Junior Achievement of South Central PA is suspending all programs through April 3. That includes STEM, REAL Life, YES, BizTown and classroom programs.

o The York Jewish Community Center has postponed the Tuesday Club, Food Festival and the April 16 open house.

