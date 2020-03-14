Two people were rescued after a Jeep failed to make it across the water to a nearby island and sunk in East Manchester Township Friday night, police said. (Photo: Northeastern Regional Police Department)

Two people were rescued after a Jeep sunk in the Susquehanna River after failing to make it to an island near the bank in East Manchester Township Friday night, police said.

Both individuals are safe and emergency responders planned to remove the vehicle once the water receded, the Northeastern Regional Police Department said in a Facebook post.

According to York County 911, emergency personnel responded to the area of Gut Road and Brunner Island around 7:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a sinking vehicle.

Some people commenting on Facebook said it is possible to drive to the islands in the summer months when the water is lower.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/03/14/police-two-rescued-safely-after-jeep-sinks-susquehanna-river/5049228002/