Co-owner Tim Johnson at Fox's Pizza in Dover Township, Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Some local school districts and businesses are stepping up to ensure children don't go hungry during the unprecedented closure of all Pennsylvania schools.

Gov. Tom Wolf's decision to shutter all schools through the end of the month to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 isn't just disrupting 1.7 million children's education.

Many families also rely on free or reduced-price breakfasts and lunches, and the sudden school closures raise the possibility children won't get enough to eat during the next two weeks.

The state Department of Education received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture authorizing eligible schools to serve meals to low-income students in a setting such as a drive thru or grab and go, where there would be less risk of exposure to the virus.

Lincoln Charter School in York City announced it will be serving breakfast and lunch for those between the ages of 2 and 18 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The school is located at 559 West King Street, which is the car pickup entrance. For further information, contact Anne Clark at 717-817-4019.

Further south, the Red Lion Area School District will operate a free meal service from March 18 through March 27.

No registration is required and the program is available for students up to 18 years old, regardless of the family’s economic status or district residence.

The meal location is at Mazie Gable Elementary School in Red Lion from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Local businesses also are stepping up.

Fox’s Pizza Den in Dover Township said it will deliver two slices of pizza and a can of soda or bottle of water from noon to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, at a cost of $4.

Fox's Pizza in Dover Township, Saturday, March 14, 2020.

“You can sign your kid up for one or multiple days of delivery, but please place your order the night before it is needed” Fox’s Pizza Den said in a Facebook post.

“For our families that receive free or reduced lunch, please let us know and we will take care of you with no questions asked.”

Starting Tuesday, Primo’s Pizza by Ryan in Windsor said it will offer free meals to students.

“Any school-age kids that need lunch can come get a slice or a sandwich (ham or turkey), sliced apples and a drink for free,” the pizza shop said in a Facebook post.

Fox’s Pizza Den is located at 2150 Palomino Road in Dover Township. Primo’s Pizza by Ryan is located at 2. West Main St. in Windsor.

— This article will be updated. If you have districts or businesses to add, please send the information to news@yorkdispatch.com.

