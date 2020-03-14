Buy Photo Med-Ed said it will not shut off service for customers with past-due bills during the coronavirus crisis. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Med-Ed said it will not shut off service for customers with past-due bills during the coronavirus crisis.

“We understand that customers may be facing concerns and hardships due to steps underway to help limit the spread of #COVID19,” the company said in a Facebook post Friday. "Effective immediately, service shutoffs for past-due customers are discontinued."

The decision also will limit in-person interactions between company employees and the public.

“We will monitor the situation and adjust our policy as circumstances develop,” the company said.

Customers facing hardships should call 1-800-545-7741 to speak with a Met-Ed representative.

