Met-Ed won’t cut service for customers with past-due bills during coronavirus crisis
Med-Ed said it will not shut off service for customers with past-due bills during the coronavirus crisis.
“We understand that customers may be facing concerns and hardships due to steps underway to help limit the spread of #COVID19,” the company said in a Facebook post Friday. "Effective immediately, service shutoffs for past-due customers are discontinued."
The decision also will limit in-person interactions between company employees and the public.
“We will monitor the situation and adjust our policy as circumstances develop,” the company said.
Customers facing hardships should call 1-800-545-7741 to speak with a Met-Ed representative.
