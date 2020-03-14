Local obituaries for Saturday, March 14
Armagost, Michael
Bowman, Marion
Ditzler, Nola
Fitzkee, Joan
Fleegle, Paul
Forsythe, Scott
Garling, Shana
Knaub, Kathryn
Laughman, Grace
Mumma, Harry
Ogle, Jean
Posey, Paul
Resh, Dorothy
Revisions, Scott
Rider, Glen
Robertson, Samantha
Snyder, Edwin
Snyder, George
Stump, Donald
Summers, Nathan
Upton, Helga
