West Manchester Township Municipal Building is shown in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

West Manchester Township will close its municipal offices to walk-in customers for two weeks as coronavirus concerns continue to shutter schools and local governments.

The township will prohibit all residents from walking into its administrative office, police department and tax collector's office from Monday until March 27, according to a Friday news release.

The announcement came hours after state officials announced that there were 33 total coronavirus cases in the state.

The offices will still remain staffed. Township residents can contact the departments at the following phone numbers and email addresses:

Administrative office: 717-792-3505 or info@wmtwp.com

717-792-3505 or info@wmtwp.com Police department: 717-792-9514 or police@wmtwp.com

717-792-9514 or police@wmtwp.com Tax collector: 717-793-9651 or caniehenke@gmail.com

In the past day, York City's St. Patrick's Day parade has been cancelled, most York County school districts have cancelled classes and other municipalities have shut down government offices to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

There have been no confirmed cases in York County.

