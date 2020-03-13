Buy Photo Hospital staff work to sanitize a temporary patient screening and testing area after a patient is screened outside the Emergency Department at WellSpan York Hospital in York City, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The tented area will allow patients efficiently tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus in an open air space. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

WellSpan Hospital will waive any out-of-pocket costs for individuals wishing to be tested for the coronavirus, the company announced Friday.

Any patient, regardless of insurance status, will not be billed for any deductible, co-insurance or other payments for testing and treatment of the virus that has infected at least 33 individuals in Pennsylvania, according to a news release.

“We recognize the need for prompt care for anyone impacted by this crisis and we want to remove any barriers people may face to receiving testing or appropriate care,” said Dr. R. Hal Baker, senior vice president of WellSpan.

The financial relief, however, comes with new restrictions for those who wish to visit the hospital to see loved ones.

WellSpan has asked any potential visitor who has a cold, cough or is sick, has traveled internationally or is less than 18 years old to not visit any WellSpan location, the release states.

The hospital has also prohibited any more than one visit per patient at a time.

In the past day, York City's St. Patrick's Day parade has been cancelled, most York County school districts have cancelled classes and other municipalities have shut down government offices to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

There have been no confirmed cases in York County.

