Providence Place Senior Living, which operates a Dover Township home, will now accept only "essential visits" in its facilities statewide due to coronavirus concerns.

The company made the announcement in a Friday news release as the amount of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state climbed to 33. Older individuals and those with compromised immune systems are particularly at risk.

"We understand the negative impact of potential social isolation to our residents, and we are encouraging family to visit using FaceTime, Skype, or telephone," said company COO Rick Barley.

If someone feels a visit is essential, the company asks that only one person visits per day between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m, the release states.

The company has also prohibited residents from taking any sort of trips, cancelled large gatherings and begun tracking respiratory symptoms for all individuals in its facilities.

Providence Place's Dover location is the company's only facility in York County. Its sister company, Country Meadows, has two locations in the county and is also adopting the same visitation policies.

Country Meadow's two facilities are located in York Township and West Manchester Township.

On Tuesday, HCR ManorCare, which operates four nursing homes and one hospice center in York County, also ramped up patient screening of patients, visitors and staff.

The company has since updated its policy, allowing only one visitor per patient each day unless they're an "end-of-life patient," said spokeswoman Julie Beckert.

In the past 24 hours, York City's St. Patrick's Day parade has been cancelled, some schools have cancelled classes and some municipalities have shut down government offices to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

There have been no confirmed cases in York County.

