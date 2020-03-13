Buy Photo The Left Bank employees watch the ribbon cutting through the restaurant window, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Well-know downtown York supporters Sean and Mandy Arnold purchased the restaurant last year and recently completed renovations. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Left Bank Restaurant & Bar in downtown York will close its doors for 12 to 24 weeks due to coronavirus concerns, the owners announced online Friday afternoon.

The news came as other bars and restaurants in downtown York City worried that the spread of the coronavirus would throttle their profits, especially since organizers cancelled this weekend's St. Patrick's Day Parade.

"What we've been seeing with the coronavirus is like nothing we've ever seen in our lifetime," said Left Bank co-owner Mandy Arnold in an emotional Facebook video. "I can't say we were ever prepared for something like this to occur."

"We know if we don't do this now, we won't make it," Arnold added.

The state on Friday announced there were 33 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, six of which have been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the past day, York City's St. Patrick's Day parade has been cancelled, all schools across the state have been closed and municipalities have shut down government offices to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

There have been no confirmed cases in York County.

