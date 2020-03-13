The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections said it has canceled inmate visits statewide for a period of 14 days, effective Friday. (Photo: The Associated Press)

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections said it has canceled inmate visits statewide for a period of 14 days, effective Friday.

All state correctional institutions will perform enhanced screening of all staff, vendors and contracted providers, including contracted chaplains, the department said in a news release Thursday.

The news came a day after York County officials discussed limiting some types of visits at York County Prison, along with other measures aimed at preventing infection among inmates and staff.

Corrections Department Secretary John Wetzel earlier this week announced enhanced screenings at the State Correctional Institution Phoenix in Montgomery County.

Gov. Tom Wolf ordered a shutdown of all schools in that area of the Philadelphia region on Thursday and called for the closing of non-essential retailers in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus among people.

The state has confirmed 22 cases of the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, and at least 13 of those are in Montgomery County, the governor said.

