Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine speaks during a press conference, announcing the eleventh presumptive positive case of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Pennsylvania, inside PEMA headquarters on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Photo: Natalie Kolb, Commonwealth Media Services: Natalie Kolb)

There are now 33 confirmed coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania — none of which are in York County — state officials announced Friday afternoon.

The state Department of Health confirmed 11 new cases on Friday in Montgomery, Delaware, Monroe and Philadelphia counties. There are 130 tests still pending.

Montgomery has been the epicenter of Pennsylvania's coronavirus cases, with 17 total cases.

“Pennsylvanians should know that we are taking every precaution to keep our communities safe. If someone is sick with COVID-19, they are in isolation at home or at a hospital and getting medical care," said department secretary Rachel Levine.

More: West York shutters gov't office, York City declares emergency over coronavirus

More: Southern York cancels Friday classes after 'community member' tested for coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have only confirmed six of the 33 cases, meaning there are 27 "presumptive positive" cases in the state.

Although there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in York County, organizers of the York St. Patrick's Day Parade on Thursday cancelled the event.

Some schools in the county have cancelled classes. Nursing homes have also taken extra precautionary measures, including prohibiting nonessential visits.

Older individuals and those with compromised immune systems are specifically at risk of infection.

The state has advised against attending events larger than 250 people.

