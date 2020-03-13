CLOSE WellSpan York Hospital begins COVID-19 coronavirus outdoor screening, Thursday, March 12, 2020. York Dispatch

Parishioners in the Diocese of Harrisburg do not have to attend Sunday Mass until further notice due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Bishop Ronald W. Gainer said in a news release Thursday the decision was made in connection with the Bishops of Pennsylvania.

Gainer said parishioners can still choose to attend regularly scheduled masses, which will remain open to the public, but they are not required to go.

The diocese is asking people who are currently sick, the elderly and those with comprised immune systems to stay home.

Elsewhere:

The Democratic Party of York County is suspending all public events, including the upcoming Spring Breakfast with Gov. Tom Wolf.

Officials also are asking all candidates to suspend door-to-door canvassing and public events, and advising Democratic clubs or organization-affiliated parties to postpone or cancel any upcoming meetings or events.

Meetings scheduled Saturday for the Western York County Democratic Club and the Northern York County Democratic Club have been cancelled.

The Democratic Party of York County headquarters in York and the office in Hanover will also be making staffing adjustments, which may alter the times the office will be open.

The York County History Center has decided to cancel or postpone all special programs in March.

The Historical Society and Agricultural & Industrial Museum will remain open during the normal operating schedule.

Details about specific programs affected are listed below.

March Second Saturday will not take place.

The Ski Roundtop lecture and Family Activity will take place at a later date.

The Volunteer Recognition Dinner, originally scheduled for March 26, has been postponed to June 25.

Civil War Roundtable scheduled for March 18 has been cancelled.

AllVets Roundtable scheduled for March 25 has been cancelled.

The March 28 Oral History Training will be rescheduled. An alternate date will be announced.

Bell Socialization Services has cancelled the 5th annual Bell’s Big Bed Race scheduled for Saturday, April 4.

“It’s disappointing to cancel the Bed Race, as it is one of Bell’s main fundraising events of the year, raising vital funds to support programs that help to provide a safe place to sleep for so many York and Adams County residents,” the organization said in a news release.

The York County Sheriff’s Office has postponed its annual Community Services K-9 Division spaghetti dinner fundraiser scheduled for March 20 at the York Fair, Old Main Building.

The event will be rescheduled. Tickets previously purchased can be used then.

