York City schedules news conference on COVID-19
York City officials have scheduled a news conference for today on the coronavirus.
The news conference will be held at noon on the front steps of City Hall, 101 S. George St.
Mayor Michael Helfrich, city Bureau of Health Director Barbara Kovacs and city Medical Director Dr. Matt Howie are scheduled to speak.
