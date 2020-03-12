Buy Photo Mayor Michael Helfrich during his inauguration ceremony outside York City Hall Jan. 2, 2018. file photo (Photo: file, The York Dispatch)

York City officials have scheduled a news conference for today on the coronavirus.

The news conference will be held at noon on the front steps of City Hall, 101 S. George St.

Mayor Michael Helfrich, city Bureau of Health Director Barbara Kovacs and city Medical Director Dr. Matt Howie are scheduled to speak.

— Check back for more information.

More: NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

More: ManorCare screens visitors for fever, York Hospital makes plans for coronavirus

More: Penn State York goes online, York County Prison readies for coronavirus

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/03/12/york-city-schedules-news-conference-covid-19/5030002002/