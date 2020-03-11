Buy Photo York College said it has canceled its annual spring concert March 20 featuring the indie pop trio AJR because of concerns over coronavirus. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

York College said it has canceled its annual spring concert March 20 featuring the indie pop trio AJR because of concerns over coronavirus.

“The event may possibly be rebooked for the Fall 2020 semester,” the college said on its website.

Tickets purchased on ycptickets.com will be refunded in full, the college said. Refunds will show up in accounts within 10 to 12 business days as University Tickets.

Individuals who purchased tickets with cash at the College's Student Activities Office may arrange to receive a cash refund by emailing tamrom@ycp.edu.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

More: ManorCare nursing homes taking visitors' temps, screening for coronavirus

More: Major insurance companies in Pennsylvania to cover coronavirus testing

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/03/11/york-college-cancels-spring-concert-over-coronavirus-concerns/5019291002/