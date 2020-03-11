Buy Photo The 36th Annual York St. Patrick's Day Parade advances down Market Street in York City, Saturday, March 16, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Organizers of York City's St. Patrick's Parade will decide Thursday whether to cancel the event after the coronavirus was officially deemed a pandemic by the World Health Organization, officials said.

There have been 15 coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania, causing Philadelphia on Tuesday to cancel its St. Patrick's Day Parade. Chicago followed suit on Wednesday morning, while York's has still been on the schedule for Saturday.

"The WHO has just announced there's a pandemic, and other briefings are being held," said Victoria Connor, a parade committee member. "We're going to base our decision on guidance from local, state and national health organizations."

As of Wednesday at 2 p.m., no agencies have directed the city to cancel events, confirmed Philip Given, acting director of community and economic development.

State officials on Wednesday announced a 15th confirmed case of coronavirus in the state, most recently in Montgomery County.

Hours earlier, the state announced two individuals in Bucks County also tested presumptive positive, the first cases in the county.

Presumptive positive means that the cases have confirmed by the state, but not by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has confirmed just two of the 15 total cases.

West Chester University in Chester County has closed its campus through the spring semester. ManorCare, which operates five facilities in York County for the elderly and terminally ill, is screening staff, patients and visitors prior to entry into any of its buildings.

The virus has infected more than 1,000 people in the U.S. and killed at least 30, the Associated Press reported.

